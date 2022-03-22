Joyce A. Duerr, 79

Joyce A. Duerr, age 79 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Melrose VFW Auxiliary will pray at 10 a.m.
Joyce Ann Scholl was born January 24, 1943 in Richmond, California to Lawrence and Alyce (Tusen) Scholl. She graduated from Deer High School in 1961 and continued her education at Bemidji College as an elementary teacher receiving a bachelor's degree in 1968 and master's degree in 1974. She began teaching at West Concord, Minnesota from 1966 to 1968 and then at Melrose from 1968 to 1999. On June 8, 1974, she married Robert Duerr at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose
Joyce was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary where she was president for 18 years, and a retired member of MEA and NEA.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Duerr of Melrose; sister, Janet Hane of Grand Rapids; brother, Kenneth (Sandy) Scholl of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolly Eich; and brothers-in-law, John Eich and John Hane.
Serving as casket bearers will be John and Tom Hane, Joe and Rod Eich, and Justin and Matt Koopmeiners. Honorary bearers will be the Melrose VFW Auxiliary members.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
