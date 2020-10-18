Joseph Yarke, 74

Joseph A. “Joe” Yarke, age 74 of Sauk Centre, died in surgery from heart complications on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. There will be no visitation prior to the mass on Monday. Joseph Alphonse Yarke was born March 15, 1946 in Melrose, Minnesota to Albert, Sr. and Mary (Barrutt) Yarke. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1965. After high school Joe joined the Navy and served for four years. He married Sarah “Sally” Brown on April 15, 1978 in Parsons, Kansas. Joe then came home to farm and he has been on the most recent farm for 45 years. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Joe was an International Harvester man, a big sports fan, liked his chickens, gardening, and working on puzzles. He was a fun-loving guy and a very hard worker. Joe was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and a lifetime member of the VFW. Survivors include his wife, Sarah “Sally” Yarke of Sauk Centre, children, Keith Yarke of Sauk Centre, Jayna Yarke of Sauk Centre, Megan (Mat) Berg of Sauk Centre, Steven (Hannah) Yarke of Avon, and Katy (significant other, Yoshi Yang) of Minneapolis; three grandchildren, Maeve, Zane, and Silas, and one on the way; siblings, Roger Yarke, Richard Yarke, Mary Ann (Allen) Blenker, Irene Nathe, Albert, Jr. Yarke, Joann (Rick) Scharenbroich, Jane Kraker, and Marlene (Steve) Gunderson; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Eugene Yarke, Lorraine Plantenberg, and Jerome Yarke. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
