Joseph Seifermann, 86

Joseph J. “Joe” Seifermann, age 86 of Spring Hill, died peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Assumption Community Nursing Home in Cold Spring, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Spring Hill. Joseph Joseph Seifermann was born March 27, 1935 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Martin and Anna (Eichers) Seifermann. He farmed all his life on the family farm. After his dad passed away, he continued to take care of his mom on the home place. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and helping his neighbors with driving tractor. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and St. Michael’s Men’s Society in Spring Hill. Survivors include his brother, Al Seifermann of New London; sisters-in-law, Louise Seifermann of St. Cloud and Jane Seifermann of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers, Loretta Seifermann, Sylvester, Margaret Dingmann, Roman, Herbert, Celestine, Theresa Wuertz, and Martin Jr.; and niece, Mary Ann Dingmann. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
