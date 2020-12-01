Joseph Olmscheid, 93

Joseph M. Olmscheid, 93, of Melrose, formerly of Belgrade, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Melrose Hospital. A private mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. Joseph Michael Olmscheid was born on March 18, 1927, in St. Martin, the son of Nicholas and Theresia (Bauer) Olmscheid. He attended country grade school near St. Martin. On October 19, 1948, Joe was united in marriage to Verena Kampsen. This union was blessed with five sons and five daughters. They made their home in Elrosa where he farmed and hauled milk. In retirement he worked at the Elrosa Elevator and did carpentry work. They moved to Belgrade in 2012 and just recently to Parkview Assisted Living in Melrose. Joe was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he served as an usher and was a member of Catholic United Financial. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, farming, and playing ball with the kids in the backyard. He especially loved time spent with his family, playing guitar for his family during gatherings, woodworking and making things for his family. His pride and joy was giving rides to his grandchildren on the Ford tractor and some good-natured teasing. He is remembered for the love and care he gave to his wife and family, his smile, laughter and teasing, strong faith and his always telling his kids to “get home safe” when they were leaving. Joseph died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Melrose Hospital at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Verena; children, Diane (Ken) Dold of Sauk Centre, Don (Audrey) Olmscheid of Paynesville, Rosann (Dave) Braegelman of Belgrade, Jim (Lorali) Olmscheid of Victor, Montana, Mark Olmscheid of Belgrade, Mary Beth (Dennis) Rath of Belgrade, Deb (Denny) Yoerg of Clear Lake, Ron “Butch” (Emmy) Olmscheid of Albany and Lisa (Jim) Meyer of Albany; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Olmscheid of Paynesville; 30 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Terres and Elmer (Marilyn) Olmscheid; sister-in-law, Norine Olmscheid and numerous nieces and nephew. Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Steve; great-granddaughter, Addison; parents; brothers, Leander and Francis and sisters, Lidwina, Christine and Lucille.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.