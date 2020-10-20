Joseph N. "Joe" Mohs, 81

Joseph N. “Joe” Mohs, age 81 of Elrosa, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 11 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass on Monday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Joseph Nicholas Mohs was born on January 19, 1939 in St. Martin to Joseph and Thekla (Winter) Mohs. On April 20, 1959 he was united in marriage to Carol Rieland at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Elrosa, Minnesota. In 1962 Joe and Carol, with the beginnings of their small family moved to the Rieland farm near Elrosa where Carol was raised, thus beginning his first career as a farmer. Here they were blessed with 11 children. Joe worked hard on the farm but always made time for prayers, cards, baseball, more cards, volleyball, and more cards. He was also an avid Twins fan. In 1982 Joe began his second career as a truck driver. It didn’t take long for Carol to be his constant partner on the road. In 2014, with retirement in full swing, Joe and Carol became official snowbirds, heading south to Arizona each winter to enjoy warm weather and many friends. Joe was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Melrose Knights of Columbus Council #1633. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Jim (Sharon) Mohs, Judy (Robert) Wehlage, Joan (Dan) Mohs, Mary (Klaus) Alberts, Diane (Tobias) Spanier, Gene (Mary) Mohs, Joseph (Tami) Mohs, Mark (Christina) Mohs, Gregg (Shelley) Mohs, Ann (Daryl) Heinze, and Debra (Eric) Anderson; 32 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters, Jerome Mohs, Ralph (Josephine) Mohs, Viola Leukam, Angeline Kalthoff, Harvey (Evie) Mohs, Adeline (Martin) Schloeder, Art (Louise) Mohs, Teresa (Ed) Brang, and Cathy (Jim) Kluempke; sister-in-law, Pam Mohs; and brother-in-law, Gene Plachecki. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Plachecki, Francis Mohs, and Dorothy Holthaus; sister-in-law, Eleanor Mohs; and brothers-in-law, Al Leukam and Martin Kalthoff. Serving as casket bearers will be his sons and daughters. Cross bearer will be Miranda Pellegrin and scripture bearer will be Aaron Wehlage. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fatima or Mission Oblets. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
