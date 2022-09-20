Joseph Luke

Joseph was born August 4, 1927, in Browerville, Minnesota to John and Mary (Hudalla) Luke. He was baptized the day he was born at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Browerville where he later received his First Holy Communion, was confirmed, and married. His early years were spent doing carpentry work until being drafted into military service in December 1950 where he served as a military policeman during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in November 1952. Upon his return home, Joe continued to do construction, building homes, and re-modeling others. He also worked on the addition to the Todd County Dairy Coop. where he would later be employed for 28 years.
On May 17, 1954, he was united in marriage to Delores Pogreba at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Browerville. Joe and Delores were blessed with four children, Mark, Karen, Karleen, and Joseph. In his retirement years, Joe enjoyed working with wood, making many specialty gifts for his children, grandchildren, and friends. Joe passed away on August 25, 2022.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Delores; his children Mark (Cheryl) Luke of Browerville, Karen (John) Hadash of East Bethel, Karleen (Dennis) Tichy, and Joseph (Sue) Luke of Alexandria; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister Florence Rickbeil; many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; great granddaughter Katelyn Fedor; brother Raymond Luke; sister Roselind Host; brothers-in-law Eugene Host and Leland Rickbeil; and sister-in-law Edna Luke.
