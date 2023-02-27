Joseph "Joe" Boecker, 72

Joseph A. "Joe" Boecker, age 72 of Melrose, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A private memorial service will be held at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Inurnment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Joseph Arnold Boecker was born May 28, 1950 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Lawrence and Valeria (Pohlmann) Boecker. He attended Melrose High School through the twelfth grade. Joe was a self employed truck driver who spent his entire life trucking making local runs and traveling over the road.
Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl Fuechtmann of Melrose and Kim (Jason) Bauer of Melrose; grandsons, Cody and Kyle Fuechtmann; granddaughter, Olivia Bauer; brothers and sisters, Caroline Erickson of Grey Eagle, David (Ellie) Boecker of St. Rosa, Rosie (Dave) Ehlert of Freeport, Gerald (Verna "Tweetie") Boecker of Melrose, Marilyn (Charles) Berger of Albany, Joann (Ron) Bielke of Sauk Centre, Kenneth Boecker of St. Rosa, and Steven (Geri) Boecker of Melrose; sister-in-law, Carol Boecker of Delano; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Boecker at age seven; brothers, Vigil, Alvin, and Jerome Boecker; and nephew, Brian Hellermann.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
