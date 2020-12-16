Joseph H. Blommel, 93, of Albany passed away at Mother of Mercy Fairway Ridge Apartments on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Military Honors will be provided by the Albany American Legion. He will be interred in the parish cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 Restrictions, the Mass will be held for Joe’s immediate family. Please follow CDC Guidelines and maintain social distancing recommendations and wear a mask. A live streaming option will be available; please contact the funeral home for details. At a later date, the family will be hosting a Memorial Service to celebrate his life with extended family and friends. Joe was born December 13, 1927, in Freeport, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Koetter) Blommel. He was later raised by his stepmother, Mary Koetter. He attended Sacred Heart School through the eighth grade. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a I.B.E.W. Electrician. On November 30, 1968, Joe married Frances Mareck and instantly become Pops to her six children. Joe was active in the community; he was President of Catholic Aid for 20 years, member of Catholic Order of Foresters, life-time member of the Melrose VFW and the Albany American Legion, where he was Commander in 1976, and a 3rd Degree in the Knights of Columbus. For over twenty years, he delivered Meals on Wheels. From a young age, Joe enjoyed the water. He barefoot water-skied, ice-skated and spent many hours in a boat or fish house waiting for fish to bite. He and Fran liked bowling and playing cards with their family and friends. He started his day with Mass, and then to the Albany Bakery for coffee, rolls, and cards. They also enjoyed travels around the United States and Europe. He especially cherished their pilgrimage to Italy where he received a personal blessing from Pope John Paul II. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Fran; children, Dennis (Marcy) Mareck and David (Darlene) Mareck of Albany, Kathy (Ralph) Schmitz of Sauk Rapids, Sharon (Ron) Spanier of St. Augusta, and Steve (Theresea) Mareck of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mareck of Chanhassen; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister Marie Eilers. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Marvin Mareck; grandchildren, Michael and Ann Mareck; parents; brothers, Aloys, Alphonse, and Maurus; and sister, Bernadine Pohlman. Joe’s family is grateful for the loving care and support provided them from the staff of Mother of Mercy, CHI Hospice, especially Jessica and Dr. Libby Brever. Memorials are preferred to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Poor Clares, or Mother of Mercy Senior Community. Nelson – Doran Funeral Home www.nelson-doran.com 218.829.4755
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.