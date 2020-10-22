Joseph Drayna

Joseph S. Drayna, 90, passed away on October 18, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID-19. A private family burial was held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Browerville. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and for the health and safety of family and friends, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Joe was born on the family farm south of Browerville on January 20, 1930 to Peter and Christine (Cebulla) Drayna and was the 10th child of their 12 children. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his return, he worked on the family farm with his dad. Joe took the farm over and continued residing there his entire life until his recent illness. He enjoyed working on his farm and going to auctions. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Doege on June 12, 1961, in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Joe is survived by his children Steven (Becky) Drayna of Browerville, Larry (Shellie) Drayna of Clarissa, Marilyn (Mark) Novak of Clear Lake and Roy (Sandra) Drayna of Long Prairie and five grandsons Bryan and Dalton (Julie) Drayna, Matthew, Jacob and Jonathan Novak. He is also survived by his siblings Albina Greenwood, Elizabeth Schneider and Robert Drayna and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, son Donald and siblings Mathilda Drayna, Sister Elvan (Mary) Drayna, OSB, Clara Lucas, Cecilia Gresback, Emmanuel Drayna, William Drayna, Loretta Costello and Henry (Roger) Drayna. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
