Joseph B. Blenker Jr, 89

Joseph "Joe" B. Blenker Jr. , age 89 of Melrose, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 29, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Melrose Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Visitation held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Melrose.
Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose. All are welcome to attend by meeting at Patton-Schad Funeral Home at 12:45 p.m. for a procession.
Joe was born June 11, 1932, in Holding Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph Sr. and Marie (Bussman) Blenker. On October 18, 1955, he married Marcella Zinniel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. Joe worked at the Melrose Implement for over 47 years. Even after retirement, Joe was called upon by many to fix whatever mechanical problems they had. Everyone knew Joe and he was the people's fix it guy. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering in his shed and volunteered at the Melrose Nursing Home for over five years.
Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose and Sts. Bernard and Elizabeth Council.
Survivors include his wife of over 65 years, Marcy of Melrose and sister, Rose Hinnenkamp of Melrose; children, Roger (Mary) Blenker of Melrose, Carol (Don) Zirbes of Duluth, Mary (Jeff) Philippi of Deerwood, Linda (Ken) Unger of Sauk Centre, Karen (Arlan) Wolbeck of Swanville, Alice Henifin of St. Cloud, and Michael (Jacie) Blenker of Sauk Centre; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Ronald) Blenker of Freeport; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Elmer Hinnenkamp; son-in-law, Kevin Henifin; sons, Ronnie Blenker and Eddie Blenker; and grandsons, Justin Zirbes and Joshua Zirbes.
Thank you to the Melrose nursing home and hospice staff who gave compassion to Joe and his family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
