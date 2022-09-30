Joseph A. Schmitt, 87

Joseph A. Schmitt, 87, of St. Martin passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial held at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial in parish cemetery after services. Visitation held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the St. Martin Parish Hall. Rosary prayed by St. Joseph Society at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

