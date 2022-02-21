Jon "Jack" F. Berscheid, 61

Jon F. "Jack" Berscheid, age 61 of Rogers, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, February 14,2022 at his home in Rogers, Minnesota.
Jon Fredrick Berscheid was born December 11,1960 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Arnold and Marie (Ahrens) Berscheid. Following H.S. graduation, Jack obtained a degree in construction technology from St. Cloud Technical & Community College. After his degree, he embarked on a long and varied career in the building industry. His initial post-collegiate endeavor was the creation of a new home for his parents. From there, his career segued from construction labor with Avon Lumber and Berscheid Builders, to becoming a staircase fabricator extraordinaire first with Stairmasters of Hopkins, then through his own company. Most recently he worked with ZK Carpentry of Maple Plain. In addition to staircases, his repertoire included cabinetry, furniture, interior trim, design, remodel, exteriors, and everything between. Jack was sought after by every high-end construction company in Minnesota, and hundreds of homeowners and family members have him to thank for the beauty they enjoy secondary to his handiwork and craftsmanship. Above all, Jack will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and humorous wit. He was an awesome friend and better parent. The world is a lesser place without him.
Survivors include his children: Alyssa, Hannah, and Jackson Berscheid of St. Cloud. Grandchildren: Liam, Landon, Gabriel, Amelia, and Frances. Life partner: Kathy Metcalf of Rogers. Brothers and sisters: Margaret Collins of Maplewood, Arnold Jr. (Clara) Berscheid of Grey Eagle, Kathryn (Adrian) Johnson of Melrose, Janet (David) Middendorf of Grey Eagle, Barbara (David) Buck of Cedar, Robert (Judy) Berscheid of Grey Eagle, Dennis Berscheid (Cindy) of Melrose, Patricia (Leland) Buchholz of Grey Eagle, Pamela (Steven) Klaphake of Freeport, Thomas Berscheid of Golden Valley, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law-Kenneth Collins.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held this Spring, announcement pending.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
