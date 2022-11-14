John Woitalla, 75

John Woitalla, age 75 of St. Anna, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in St. Anna, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

