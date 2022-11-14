John Woitalla, 75

John Woitalla, age 75 of St. Anna, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in St. Anna, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church in St. Anna.
John Woitalla was born September 25, 1947 in St. Anna, Minnesota to Alois and Mary (Kotzer) Woitalla. John completed school through the eighth grade and began working for area farmers. For a short period of time, he worked at Frigidaire prior to purchasing his own farm at the age of 20. He married Bonita Adolph on June 14, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford and together farmed near St. Anna.
John was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna where he served as usher and volunteered at the church bazaars. He was a member of the St. Anna Snowmobile Club and the St. Anna Sportsman's Club. In his spare time, John loved gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Mikayla, Grace, and Abby.
Survivors include his children, Kurt (Wendy) Woitalla, Kristi Woitalla, and Keith (Patty) Woitalla all of St. Anna; grandchildren, Mikayla, Grace, and Abby Woitalla; mother, Mary Woitalla of Albany; brothers, Don "Butch" (Toshi), David, Joe, Mark, Richard, and Duane Woitalla; sisters, Helen, Mary Ann, and Diane (Steve); and sisters-in-law, Louise Adolph and Barb Woitalla.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita Woitalla on May 21, 2022; father, Alois Woitalla; brother, Raymond; and brother-in-law, James Rakotz.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.