John William Wenker of Minneapolis died February 25, 2020 of natural causes at his home. A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose. John was born January 29, 1956 in Melrose, Minnesota to Max and June (Kramer) Wenker. Following his graduation from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota and received a degree in journalism. He was employed by WCCO television after college. He then worked for Minnesota Senator Dave Durenberger on his election campaign and as Durenberger’s Assistant Press Secretary in Washington, D.C. John also worked for Senator Larry Pressler of South Dakota in those same roles. He then returned to Minnesota and became a professional painter. John retired in 2018. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and living a simple life in retirement. He loved his niece and nephews more than anything in the world. John is survived by his father Max Wenker of Melrose, brother David of Los Angeles, California, brother M.J. (Paula) Wenker of Hastings and niece and nephews Ben (Tori), Allison and Charles. He was preceded in death by his mother June and his brother Stephen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
