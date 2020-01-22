John Spandl, 90, of Browerville, passed away on January 20, 2020. Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Zion Lutheran Church in Browerville with Pastor Noah Wehrspann officiating. John is preceded in death by his parents; son Joseph, siblings: Lloyd Spandl, Lucille Baron, Irene Guse and Lorraine Sharon. John is survived by his wife Ruth of 59 years; children: Eric (Andrea) Spandl of Shoreview, Everett (Brenda) Spandl of Hopkins; grandchildren: Michael Spandl, Erin Spandl; and sister Sophie Abrahamson. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
