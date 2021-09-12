John Petermeier, 89

John H. “Jack” Petermeier, age 89 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Entombment will be held in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Albany American Legion. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church in Albany. John Herman Petermeier was born March 11, 1932 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Conrad and Dorothea “Dora” (Schmiesing) Petermeier. He served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Charlene Hoeschen on October 27, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Jack owned and operated J.C. Dairy and drove school bus for Albany School District. He later helped out at Albany Chrysler. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the Knights of Columbus. Jack enjoyed spending time on the farm, playing cards, playing and watching sports. Survivors include his children, Lisa Petermeier of Bedford, Kentucky and Andrew Petermeier of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Nicole Popplewell, Jamie Feldhege, Philip Lundeen, Cori Lundeen, and Jenna Petermeier; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Olivia, Colton, Hannah, Carter, Charlie, Elliot, and one on the way. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Petermeier on August 12, 2018; parents; twin brother, Jim Petermeier, Robert Petermeier, and Gene Petermeier; and sisters, Adeline Christen, Edna Brannen, and Bernie Barrett. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
