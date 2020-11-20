John Maus, 65

John Albert Maus, age 65 of St. Cloud and formerly of Melrose, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the St Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date. John was born August 10, 1955 in Richmond Minnesota to Wilfred and Eleanor (Gottwald) Maus. John worked at Jennie-O-Foods in Melrose for many years and at Wacosa in Sauk Centre. John is survived by sisters, Cecelia (Vincent) Denk of Sauk Centre, Lori (Dominic) Primus of Long Prairie, and Rose Maus of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother, James Maus of St Cloud; seven nieces and nephews, Tonia (Dave) Pyka of Melrose, Timothy Norton and Travis Denk of Sauk Centre, Natasha Primus of Minneapolis, Michael, Tyler, and Joshua Primus of Long Prairie; great-nieces, Brianna and Daniella Pyka of Melrose; and step-great-nephews, Cedric and Andy Pyka of Minneapolis. John was preceded in death by his parents; great-nephew, Emanuel Sonny Pyka; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
