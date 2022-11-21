John L. Nathe, 82

John L. Nathe, age 82 of Meire Grove, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

