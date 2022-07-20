John L. Klaphake, 88

John L. Klaphake, age 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. Parish prayers will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday evening at the church.
John Lawrence Klaphake was born January 2, 1934 in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to William and Lydia (Derichs) Klaphake. John worked at Progress Casting in Plymouth most of his life. John married Roselyn Poepping on October 24, 1961 in Greenwald. John and Roselyn raised four children while living most of their marriage in New Brighton. Roselyn passed away on May 22, 1994. John then married Vera Lou Gertken on November 28, 1997 in Avon. They moved to Albany and John worked part-time for Avon Elementary for eight years, retiring in 2007.
John enjoyed spending time with his family as much as he could. He also loved going on trips, dancing, playing cards, and watching The Price is Right.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Lou Klaphake of Albany; children, Theresa Kerns-Dexter of Burnsville, Brian Klaphake of Blaine, Kevin (Allison) Klaphake of New Brighton, and Julie (Chris) Mazza of Dayton; stepchildren, Leroy (Joyce) Gertken of Albany, Melissa (Brian) Bueckers of Avon, Brenda (Rich) Sanoski of Albany, Brian (Linda) Gertken of Albany, and Marie (Joe) Koopmeiners of Avon; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, 15 step grandchildren, and 11 step great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Dolores Rohe, Hildegard (Othmar) Rohe, Florence Jaeger, Richard (Linda) Klaphake, Gerald (Anna) Klaphake, Carol Klehr, and Robert (Grace) Klaphake; and sister-in-law, Marcy Klaphake.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Roselyn; parents; son-in-law, John Kerns; daughter-in-law, Teresa "Terri" Klaphake; grandchildren, Courtney and Hailey Klaphake; brothers, Sylvester and Leroy Klaphake; brothers-in-law, Herman Rohe and Ronald Klehr; and sisters-in-law, Bernice Klaphake and Betty Klaphake.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
