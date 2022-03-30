John "Jack" Kortan, 83

John "Jack" Kortan, Age 83, born May, 25, 1938 to John and Doris (Johnson) Kortan of Sauk Centre, MN died with his family at his side on Monday, March 21, 2022 of complications with pneumonia and heart disease.
Jack worked on the family farm until he moved to the Twin Cities where he laid cable for the telephone company and met his wife Dorothy (Brown). After a couple of relocations with the telephone company, Jack and Dorothy moved back to Sauk Centre where they raised their six children.
Jack founded and operated Jacks Auto Parts, where he salvaged and repaired cars and trucks and taught his sons auto mechanics. He also worked part-time at Pearson Ford Garage and drove bus for Sauk Centre Public School District.
Jack demonstrated his ingenuity when he built his own car crusher to use at his salvage business. The crusher was built from the ground up, along with his good friend, Vernie Schmitz, who had an essential role utilizing his extensive welding experience on the project.
In addition, he used his business-savvy to start a new business venture, a tree moving and stump grinding company, with good friend and another local businessman, Duane (Pete) Peterson.
Jack loved to build and race cars and was well known to the racing industry. In the early years of racing in Sauk Centre, he was president of Centre Raceway Racing Association at the fairgrounds.
Being and avid Deer and Moose Hunter and fisherman took him across the country and Canada in pursuit of the big one. He loved to teach his grandchildren how to hunt, fish and drive tractors.
After Jack sold Jacks Auto Parts to Rocky and Diane Karnes, he built a home on Sauk Lake where he loved sharing the view of the lake with his wife, Dorothy of 60+ years. He then started Sauk Lake Enterprises, a multi functioning company that include restoring his John Deere tractor collection, building roads and docks, developing land and a few other innovative projects.
Jack is survived by: his wife, Dorothy, sister, Shirley Opsal of California, sons, David "Kavy" (Tami Notch) Kortan, Doug (Faith) Kortan, John Kortan, daughters, Annette Borsack of California, Susan Stevens
6 Grandsons and 2 Granddaughters: Jeremy, Jason, Jessica, Christopher, Justin of Wisconsin, Jack and Eddy of California, Cyrus; and 3 Great-Grandsons and 8 Great-Granddaughters
Proceeded in death by: his parents, son, Dale, brother Gerald (Jerry), daughter-in-law, Krissy
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held in early June.
Please send condolences to his wife, Dorothy Kortan 320-352-53(zero)4.
