John "Jack" Hasser

John “Jack” F. Hasser, 73, of Long Prairie, passed away on November 30, 2020. A visitation for Jack will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Military Honors will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie. Jack was born August 2, 1947 in Long Prairie, MN to Gladys (Haskin) and John J. Hasser. Jack attended Long Prairie High School, class of 1965. He joined the MN National Guard in 1966 and retired in 1988. He started with Hart Press in 1966 and retired from RR Donnelly after 42 years in 2007. On October 12, 1968, Jack married the love of his life, Una Kay Capkey. In their 52 years together, they had three children, Shelly Hasser of Dublin, OH, Cindy (Ron) Dalton of Long Prairie, MN and Jonathan (Rachel) Hasser of International Falls, MN; four grandchildren, Trisha Dalton, Cody Dalton, Naomi Dalton, Jack Hasser and five great-grandchildren. He is survived by his lifelong fishing partner, best friend, and brother-in-law Chuck (Delaine) Paul; siblings, Marilyn Tremblay of Pahrump, NV, Twin Sister Jean Nathe of St. Louis Park, MN and favorite “first cousin” Grace Jones of Long Prairie, MN. Jack was an active member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. His favorite hobby was to spend time in his garden by the river and to keep up with his hobby farm, but also loved to fish whenever he got the chance. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
