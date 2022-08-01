John E. Peternell, 80

John E. Peternell, age 80 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be found here: https://youtu.be/1L1VsfgHNaA
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany.
John E. Peternell was born August 28, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edward and Helen (Omann) Peternell. John attended school in Saint Stephen, MN and high school at West Central School of Agriculture (University of MN, Morris). He later became a director of the WCSA Alumni Association. On August 19, 1963 he was united in marriage to Lou Ann Frie at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. John and Lou Ann, with the help of family and friends started Pioneer Days in Albany in 1975. They owned and operated Peternell Implement for over 40 years as well as several other associated businesses.
He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, Stearns County Pioneer Club, Rollag Threshers Reunion, and several others. John enjoyed gardening, collecting, and attending tractor shows.
Survivors include his special friend, JoAnn Mick; sons, Mike (Marjorie) Peternell of Avon, Bob Peternell of Holdingford, Dave (Angela) Peternell of St. Stephen, and Joe (Kristy) Peternell of Albany; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Richae, Brady, Bailey, KayLee, Ethan and Bennett; two great-grandchildren, Kinley and Nova; brothers and sisters, Helen (Bernie) Frie, Rosemary Peternell, Jim (Cindy) Peternell, Joan Grunerud, Frank Peternell, Lucy (Mopar) Senstad, and Edward Peternell.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ann Peternell on September 26, 2009; parents; and an infant son, Donald Peternell.
Serving as casket bearers will be Steve Thielke, Mike Arens, Jeremy Frie, Brennen Shay, Mark Klaphake, and Eric Hawn. Cross bearer will be Brenda Hawn and scripture bearer will be Bailey Peternell. Gift bearers will be Kinley, Ethan and Bennett Peternell and reader will be KayLee Peternell.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations made to the Alzheimer Research Center, 640 Jackson St., Saint Paul, MN 55101.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.