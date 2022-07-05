John E. Bieringer Jr, 69

John E. Bieringer Jr, age 69 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Pastor Trinity Opp officiating. Inurnment will be at the St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery in Padua.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
John Edward Bieringer, Jr was born October 3, 1952 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to John and Dorothy (Jenc) Bieringer. On December 10, 2004 he was united in marriage to Jan Dalen in Duluth, Minnesota. John became a business owner of Dairyland Supply, Inc. in 1974. He was actively involved in the St. Cloud Farm Show for many years and was a member of the Minnesota - South Dakota Equipment Dealers Association. He retired in 2017 when he sold the business after more than 40 years.
John enjoyed drag racing, RVing, traveling, operating heavy equipment, winters in Florida, classic car restoration and cruising, and spending time in the woods surrounding his home.
John was a member of Alexandria Covenant Church in Alexandria Minnesota. He was a member of the Country Cruisers locally and participated in many car shows in Minnesota and Florida. He was a member of Fellowship of Christian Farmers and Racers for Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Bieringer; children, Lisa Bieringer (Kevin New) of Stinson Beach, California, Jacquelyn Bieringer (Phil Drake) of Chatham, New York, John Anthony Bieringer (Siw) of Sauk Centre, and Jessica Bieringer of Sauk Centre; seven grandchildren; and sister, Pat Lucas of Browerville.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Bieringer; and brothers, Bob Bieringer and Eugene Bieringer.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
