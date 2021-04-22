John Berscheit, 80

John F. Berscheit, Jr., age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. John Francis Berscheit, Jr. was born September 15, 1940 in Sauk Centre Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to John, Sr. and Mary (Kresbach) Berscheit. He farmed on the family farm north of Sauk Centre near Higgins/Long Lake. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. John enjoyed fishing and horseback riding when he was younger, and later enjoyed driving around the countryside and playing cards with his family. Survivors include his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Paul Berscheit, Gertrude Wielenberg, Robert Kinsella, Irene Marthaler, Kathy Schmiesing, Bernard Kinsella, and Lloyd Kinsella. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
