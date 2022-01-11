John B Winter, 75

John B Winter age 75 of rural Browerville, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022.
He grew up in Osakis, Minnesota, graduating in 1964 from Osakis High School. He was involved in track, basketball, and football. Following graduation, he worked at Osakis Silo then went to work at Donnelly Plastics. On July 6, 1968, John married Kathleen Rosen of rural Browerville. They resided in rural Douglas County and started their family. In 1979, John and Kathleen had the opportunity to move to and continue farming on the family farm north of Browerville. In 1991 he returned to Donnelly Custom Molding until his retirement. He continued farming until his death. John enjoyed his three grandchildren, dancing, 4-wheeling, fishing, drinking coffee with friends, telling jokes, camping, and going on scenic drives.
John is proceeded in death by his parents Oswald and Agnes Winter; infant daughter Eve Marie; siblings Jr. & Jeanne Clark, Richard & Diane Winter, and Delores Winter.
John is survived by his wife Kathleen (Rosen) Winter; Daughters, Jessica Winter of Browerville, Fay (Randy) Beman of Hoffman, Amy (Aaron) Botzet of Bertha; son Jay (Sarah) Winter of Clarissa; three grandchildren, Emily, Reed, and Jada; Brother, Jerry (Wendie) Winter of Alexandria, sister Carol (David) Heinze of Elrosa; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clarissa at 11:00 AM. Father Mitchell Bechtold will be presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church prior to Mass. Burial will take place next spring at the Osakis Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements for John are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, Minnesota.
