Joel "Jody" Olson, 63

Joel P. “Jody” Olson, age 63, of Long Prairie, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home in Long Prairie, Minnesota. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Sauk Centre with Pastor Ron Hemsworth officiating. Joel Palmer Olson was born May 30, 1956 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Virden and Mary Mae (Minette) Olson. Jody attended Sauk Centre High School and continued his education at barber school in St. Paul, Minnesota. After his schooling, Jody worked at various places before owning and operating Hair & Body Connection in Sauk Centre for many years. He then began working as a food inspector for the Department of Agriculture in Long Prairie. Jody enjoyed horseback riding, working on cars, hunting, doing carpentry work, and riding motorcycles. Survivors include his daughter, Kaylee (Dustin) Smith of Burnsville and their sons, Holland and Parker; and son, Jade Olson (fiancé, Elise Linder) of Wayzata; mother, Mary Mae Olson of Starbuck; brothers and sisters; Bonnie (John) Nagel of Little Falls, Linda (Wayne) Thom of Swanville, Perry Olson of Long Prairie, Sandy (Larry) Thom of Melrose, Lonney (Charley) Olson of Sauk Centre, Kim (Sherry) Olson of Sauk Centre, Lance Olson (Beth Olmscheid Carstens) of Sauk Centre, Shelly Rust of Belgrade, Patrice Koshiol of Paynesville, Marty (Heather) Olson of Little Sauk, and Shannon Olson (Nick Meyer) of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews. Jody was preceded in death by his father, Virden Olson on February 18, 2017; and brother, Todd Olson on June 21, 2017. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Sympathy cards may be sent to the funeral home for us to pass on to the family. Patton-Schad Funeral Home C/O Jody Olson Family 620 Beltline Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
