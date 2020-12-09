Joseph “Joe” Kaschmitter, 99, of Browerville, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Centra Care, Long Prairie, MN. Mass of Christian Burial was held on December 7, at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Long Prairie. Burial was held in the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Joseph Richard was born December 15, 1920, in Whittemore, Iowa to Otto J. Sr. and Elizabeth (Friedmann) Kaschmitter. He attended Ag School in 1946 and graduated in 1947. After returning to the St. Cloud area with his skills, he was known to trim trees throughout the area. Joe married Nora Kruger on January 17, 1970 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They moved to Browerville in the early 1990’s and enjoyed their garden in the backyard. He was especially proud of his apple trees. Joe was strong in his faith and was a giving person to his parish and neighbors. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nora; siblings, Verena Spencer, Leon, George, Mary Paine, Therese Binsfeld, Otto Jr., and Bill. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Jean Kaschmitter, Marilyn Kaschmitter, and many nieces and nephews. No thank you cards will be sent. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
