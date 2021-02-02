Joanne Heffron, 82

Joanne A. Heffron, age 82 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle. Joanne Anna Ostendorf was born March 10, 1938 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Bernard and Matilda (Woeste) Ostendorf. She graduated from Grey Eagle High School in 1956. Joanne moved to Tacoma, Washington until her father passed away. She then moved back to Grey Eagle to help care for her mother. Joanne was united in marriage to Richard Heffron on July 3, 1971 in Grey Eagle. She worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls, Stearns Manufacturing in Grey Eagle, and waitressed at the Hub Supper Club for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Joanne loved cooking for people. If you came over to the house, you never left on an empty stomach. She enjoyed helping take care of her family and working crossword puzzles. Survivors include her grandchildren, Heather Ostendorf (Eric Douglas) of Sauk Rapids and Nathan (Lorena) Ostendorf of Sauk Centre; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Annica, Sophia, Rylee, and Oliver; brother and sisters, Lorraine Folta of Grey Eagle, Viola Berscheid of Melrose, and Leander Ostendorf of Tempe, Arizona. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Heffron on March 18, 2018; parents; son, Steven Ostendorf on February 10, 2014; brothers, William, Melvin, Wilfred, Gilbert, Leroy, Edwin, Vernon, and Cyril Ostendorf; and sisters, Irene, Rita, and Anna Mae. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
