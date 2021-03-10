JoAnne Buchanan, 82

JoAnne M. Buchanan, age 82 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Serenity Village Assisted Living in Avon, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Becky Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. JoAnne Myrtle Castle was born December 9, 1938 in Perham, Minnesota to Dorsey and Myrtle (Hanson) Castle. In 1957, she married Kent Buchanan in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The couple moved to Sauk Centre in 1963 and in 1964 she owned and operated JoAnne’s Fashion Shop until she retired in 1974. She continued to help Kent at Ken Mart until November of 1999 when they both retired. JoAnne enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, getting her hair done every week, and having a good cup of coffee. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Survivors include her daughter, Tanya (Caleb) Schroeder of Freeport; grandchildren, Hunter Isaac, Kylie Elizabeth, Amara Jade, and Aiden James all of Freeport; sisters and brothers, Marlys Johnson of Washington State, Shirley (Art) Buntrock of New York Mills, Melvin Castle of Xenia, Ohio, Darrell (Janice) Castle of Washington State, and Roger (Jan) Castle of Washington State; brother-in-law, Bruce (Shirley ) Buchanan of Grey Eagle; sisters-in-law, Sharon Beckler of Bloomington, Linda Henn of Plum City, Wisconsin, and Ginger Sweeney of Arkansaw, Wisconsin. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Dorsey and Myrtle Castle; husband, Kent Buchanan on July 23, 2011; sister, Bonnie Dockendorf; brother, Duane Castle; infant brother and sister; brothers-in-law, Al Dockendorf and Jerry Weiss; sisters-in-law, Esther Castle and Carolyn Weiss; and nephews, Mike Johnson and Blake Weiss. Serving as casket bearers will be Caleb Schroeder, Hunter Tate, Aiden Schroeder, Adam Tate, Bob Buchanan, and Dayna Buchanan. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
