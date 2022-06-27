Joan V. Rohde, 87

Joan V. Rohde, age 87 of Burtrum, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Grey Eagle. Christian Mothers will pray at 4 p.m. Monday evening at the church in Grey Eagle.
Joan Virgina Dolence was born March 5, 1935, in Birchdale Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Andrew and Josephine (Berscheit) Dolence. She was united in marriage to Glen Rohde on April 25, 1957 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. The couple farmed in Birchdale Township from 1961 to 1975. While farming, Joan worked at Kuehne Feed Mill in Grey Eagle as a bookkeeper of many years. The couple owned and operated the Golden Eagle Supper Club in Burtrum until 1988 and then purchased Lagoona Beach Supper Club on Big Stone Lake. After retiring, the couple moved back to Grey Eagle and helped their son, Bruce at the Hub Supper Club in Burtrum.
Joan was a talented quilter and baker during which she could always be heard humming and singing. She enjoyed gardening, Bingo, Bunko Club, and happy hour with her long-time companion, Harlan. Joan was an avid reader as well as a game show fanatic and a die-hard Twins and Vikings fan. Beyond that, she was the loving and involved matriarch of a sizeable family whose company she enjoyed greatly. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and the Christian Mothers.
Survivors include her long-time companion, Harlan Bruns of Burtrum; children, Rose (Brad) Meagher of Mesa, Arizona, Dennis Rohde of Burtrum, Julie Ritter of Sauk Centre, Brenda Allen of Dallas, Georgia, Thom Rohde (Pam Marino) of Fort Myers, Florida, Steve Rohde of Browerville, Jeff (Korinna) Rohde of Grey Eagle, Charlotte (Al) Roe of Grey Eagle, Bruce (Nikki) Rohde of Long Prairie, Tina Rohde (Mick Flood) of Burtrum, and Peggy (Darren) Larsen of Little Falls; 33 grandchildren; and 56 great grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Rohde in 2001; parents; grandson, Craig Rohde; siblings, Katherine Woodman, Robert Dolence, Andrew Dolence Jr, Paul Dolence, Theresa Sobota, Delores Roering, Marge Hinman, and Joe Dolence.
Serving as casket bearers will be Timothy Ritter, Scott Rohde, Tony Rohde, Brandon Allen, Alex Rohde, Joshua Rohde, Jade Olson, and Matt Roe. Cross bearer will be Tiffany Ritter and scripture bearer will be Trista Majerus. Reader will be Kelly McDermond-Allen. Gift bearers will be Sara Roe and Samantha Rushmeyer.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
