Joan Dobmeier, 72

Joan C. Dobmeier, age 72, of Saint Rosa, died peacefully December 25, 2019 at CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Dan Walz presiding. Entombment for the immediate family will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday morning in the church gathering area. Joan Catherine Dobmeier was born July 23, 1947, at home in Saint Rosa, Minnesota, the daughter of Bernard “Ben” and Rose (Austing) Stoermann. On February 19, 1966, Joan was united in marriage to Allen Dobmeier in Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. For ten years, Joan was employed at Fingerhut and then sewed for Stearns Manufacturing for 28 years until she retired. Joan was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Church in St. Rosa and a Christian Mother. She enjoyed watching Minnesota Twins baseball, eating out at small family diners and going to the casino on occasion. Joan ALWAYS had a welcome hug for others and fruit snacks for children. She was a devoted wife to Allen, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and one great grandson. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 53 years, Allen of Saint Rosa; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Dave Klassen of Melrose and Joyce and Ben Tiemann of Dassel; grandchildren, Amanda, Mitchell, Molly, Levi, and Carlee; great grandson, Leo; brothers, Raymond (Roseanne) Stoermann of Saint Rosa, Roger (Susan) Stoermann of Melrose, and Marvin Stoermann (Kristi Stock) of Holdingford; sisters, Diane (Jerry) Middendorf of Sauk Centre, Bernice (Herman) Ebnet of Holdingford, and Ellie (David) Boecker of Saint Rosa; sister-in-law, Shirley Stoermann of Melrose; and other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Rose Stoermann and one brother, Roy Stoermann. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Serving as an urn bearer will be Amanda Moscho. Cross bearer will be Mitchell Klassen and scripture bearer will be Molly Tiemann. Readers will be Nancy Stoermann and Molly Tiemann. Gift bearers will be Levi Tiemann and Carlee Tiemann. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Joan Dobmeier, 72
To send flowers to the family of Joan Dobmeier, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church
28905 County Road 17
Saint Rosa, MN 56331
28905 County Road 17
Saint Rosa, MN 56331
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church
28905 County Road 17
Saint Rosa, MN 56331
28905 County Road 17
Saint Rosa, MN 56331
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.