Joan Ann Sunder, age 73 of Albany passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 14, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Church of All Saints - Saint Mary, Holdingford with one hour visitation prior to the service at the church.
Joan was born on July 16, 1948, in St. Cloud, MN to Peter F. and Frances (Sobania) Pyka. She married Jerome "Jerry" Sunder on June 17, 1967, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Opole. Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed camping, fishing, her dogs, and her 30 peacocks. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Jerry of Albany, children, Mary Ann Sunder of Albany, Judy Ann Logan of Flagstaff, AZ, Jerome Jr. of Albany, Lori Ann Sunder of Siren, WI, Clyde Leo (Candyce) Sunder of Rice, MN, Eugene "Gene" Arthur Sunder of Albany; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Darlene Skroch of St. Wendel, Geraldine Kunstleben of Avon, David (Mary) Pyka of Rice, Janice L. (Richard) Achman of Holdingford, Patty Weber of Rice, Diane Pyka of Little Falls and Annette Jane Pyka of Holdingford.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter F. and Frances Pyka, brother, Daniel Alois Pyka and sister, Joyce Ann Pyka.
