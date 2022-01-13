Jesse Roy Holmquist, 33, of Long Prairie, MN passed away on December 18,2021 from an oil field accident in Ross, ND.
Jesse was born in Long Prairie to Kelly "Red" and Judith Holmquist. He was the oldest of six children and a 2007 graduate of LPGE High School. Jesse joined the United States Marine Corps June 11, 2007. He fulfilled and completed his contract, and was honorably discharged June 15, 2011. He earned the Seas Service Deployment Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Kuwait Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a Certificate Commendation, a Meritorious Mast, and a Rifle Qualification badge: Expert. Four months before he completed his military service , on February 19, 2011, Jesse married Sylvia Rene Bowling. He became a father to Sylvia's son and together they had three more children, Wyatt, Waylon and Jessamine.
Growing up on the family farm, Jesse learned to repair and rebuild the family's equipment at a young age. Later he became proficient at MIG, ARC and torch welding. After the US Marine Corps, he spent time working in the oil fields of Montana and North Dakota and also drove commercial truck across country. At any new job he undertook he quickly became recognized for his tremendous work ethic and his mechanic skills.
Jesse loved hunting, fishing, shooting, cooking for his family, working on his trucks and John Deere tractors and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia; his children Graden, Wyatt, Waylon, and Jessamine; parents Kelly and Judith of Long Prairie; brothers Kelly II (Jolee) of Pryor, MT, Timber (Cassie) of Hot Springs, SD, Dain (Tiana) of Hayti, SD, Hans of Pryor, MT; sister Angel (Mario) of Long Prairie; grandparents, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie Thursday, December 23, 2021.
