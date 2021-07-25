Jerry "Butch" Gruber, 76

Celebration(s) of the life of Gerald “Butch” Gruber will be held on August 8th at the Padua (MN) Pub and on September 19th at the Kraus Hartig VFW in Spring Lake Park, MN; 1:00 to 5:00 PM; Special remembrances at 2:00 PM Gruber passed away on September 21, 2020, and is survived by siblings: Jan Trustheim, Blaine; Diane (Herman) Bartz and Jill (Ken) Bauer, Waite Park; and John, St Cloud; many nieces and nephews; and his cribbage family. In lieu of flowers Gruber’s preference for memorials would be to any of the following: WACOSA (an organization his brother, John, attends that serves those having developmental challenges); the American Cribbage Congress Youth Program, or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
