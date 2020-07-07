Jerome W. Heinze, age 87 of Elrosa, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass on Monday. Jerome William Heinze was born November 22, 1932 in Lake George Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Paul and Theresia (Vorderbruggen) Heinze. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. On July 21, 1956 he married Clara Rothstein at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Jerome farmed northwest of Elrosa and retired in 1998. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa, Catholic Order of Foresters, Elrosa Senior Citizens, and the Elrosa Commercial Club. Jerome enjoyed playing cards and always had a great sense of humor. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Clara Heinze of Sauk Centre; children, Judy Heinze of North Mankato, Keith (Judy) Heinze of Sauk Centre, Wayne Heinze of Elrosa, Nancy (Mark) Klaphake of Belgrade, John (Jennifer) Heinze of Sedan, and Mark Heinze (special friend, Christine) of Chokio; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Rothstein of Cold Spring; and sister-in-law, Kathy Heinze of Sauk Centre. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Edmund Heinze, Theresia Ostendorf, Marion Lund, Rosemary Heinze, and Richard Heinze. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.