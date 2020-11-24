Jerome Pelkey, 83

Jerome A. Pelkey, age 83 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Joe Korf officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors by Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. Jerome Arthur Pelkey was born on June 10, 1937 near Georgeville, Minnesota to Gerald and Dorothy (Boever) Pelkey. He attended a country one-room school until the 4th grade when the family moved to Belgrade. He graduated from high school in 1955. He entered in the United States Army in December of 1955 and served 16 months in Korea. He married Carol Welle on September 17,1960 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill, Minnesota. After their marriage, Jerome and Carol moved to Golden Valley and then moved to Sauk Centre in 1961. Jerome began working at Welle Auto Supply, and in 1968 he started working at Wonder Bread in Sauk Centre. After 16 years at Wonder Bread, he worked for Carquest until retiring in 1999. He enjoyed summer fishing, reading, collecting model cars, planes, and coins. Jerome was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, where he was active on the church council, church finance, trustee for three years, and was lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was also very active with the American Legion Post 67 and Paul F. Donart VFW Post 2853. He served on the honor guard since 1973, was a member of the Lions Club for 12 years and was president for one term. Like all parents and grandparents, Jerome loved his family and enjoyed being around them, watching grandkids in whatever they did, celebrating holidays, and family gatherings. Survivors include his children, Steve (Laurie) Pelkey of Brainerd, Karen (Paul) Christian of Apple Valley, Kevin (Michelle) Pelkey of Baxter, Julie (Greg) Sullivan of Owatonna, and Lori (Robin) Wooley of Orono; grandchildren, Michelle, Holly, Grant, Adam, Ariana, Brendan, Cassidy, Ty, Jay, Josie, Brooke, Brady and Cooper; sisters, Elenora Sandstrom of Benson and Gloria (Milt) Tolefson of Sunburg; and step-brother, Larry (Dianne) Henjum of New London. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Pelkey, on February 20, 2010; parents; brothers, Norbert and Ronald Pelkey; and sister, Geraldine Wallace. Serving as casket bearers will be Ty Sullivan, Greg Sullivan, Jay Sullivan, Paul Christian, Tommy Metcalf, and Robin Wooley. Cross bearer will be Cooper Wooley and scripture bearer will be Cassidy Pelkey. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
