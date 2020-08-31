Jerome “Chopper” Sauer, age 63 of Osakis, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Jerry was born on February 23, 1957 to Edwin and Frances (Terfehr) Sauer of West Union. He grew up on the family dairy farm, graduated from Osakis High School, and worked as a farm laborer most of his adult life until health issues intervened. In his later years, he had an extensive range of friends whom he visited regularly with great pleasure during his daily drives in the area. Most everyone knew him as Chopper. Doing word find puzzles and watching TV were other things he greatly enjoyed. He is survived by his mother Frances of Osakis; sisters, Judy (Roger) Virnig of Little Falls, Anne (Jim) Nathe of West Union; brothers, Dave Sauer of Walcott, ND and Mike (Ginny) Sauer of Sauk Centre; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Edwin; his brother, John and his nephew, Danny Virnig. The family is having a private service per his request. Condolences and memories may be left under his Tribute page on the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home website: www.royhetland.com.
