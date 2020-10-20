Jenny J. LaFrenz

Even the sky cried on Monday, October 19, 2020 when our beloved Jenny left us from her home in Osakis, MN to begin her new, eternal life, having just recently reached the age of 43 years. Jenny Joy was born on October 13, 1977 in Alexandria, MN to proud parents, Vernon ‘Barney’ and Kathy (Johnson) LaFrenz. She was welcomed home by her big sister, Sherry. Jenny grew up in Osakis and graduated with the Class of 1997 from OHS. She was confirmed as a member of the Lutheran faith at Salem Lutheran Church in Osakis. Jenny attended college in Mankato at MSU and received a degree in 2011 in Community Health. After living in Colorado Springs and North Platte, NE, she returned to her roots and settled back in Osakis in 2012. She was presently employed at Bayer Interior Woods in Sauk Centre, MN. In addition to caring for her beautiful Australian Shepherd, “Charlie” Jenny also enjoyed taking him on walks or hikes. In the winters, she liked to go snowshoeing and enjoyed being outdoors. She was a loyal MN sports fan, which included cheering for the Vikings, Lynx and the Gophers. She was an especially big fan for her twin nephews and supported them in their many activities. Doing crafts or reading books were additional hobbies, but one of her favorite things to do was to take long drives in her Dad’s ‘64 Ford. Jenny will live on in the hearts of her family, especially her mother, Kathy LaFrenz and sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Chad Gulbranson and their boys, Connor and Aidan Gulbranson, all of Osakis; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her heavenly welcome committee includes her father, Barney LaFrenz; grandparents, Marvin and Kathryn Johnson, Ray and Olga LaFrenz; an aunt, Alice LaFrenz and an honorary uncle, David Hicks; her cousins, Steven and Tom Walter, Michael Fish and her dear Australian Shepherd, “Bandit.” A private service will be held but the public is invited to a visitation for Jenny at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home on Monday, October 26 from 4 – 8 p.m. and for a Celebration of Life reception on Tuesday, October 27 beginning at 12 noon at the Osakis VFW Post #7902. Interment will be at the Gordon Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Osakis, MN. Condolences and memories may be left for her on her obituary Tribute page at www.royhetland.com. Arrangements by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.