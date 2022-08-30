Jeffrey "Jeff" Hinnenkamp, 65

Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Hinnenkamp, age 65 of Swanville, passed away from numerous illnesses on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie, Minnesota.
Private services will be held with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Jeffrey Louis Hinnenkamp was born March 13, 1957 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Wilfred and Salina (Philippi) Hinnenkamp. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1975 and went into the upholstery business. Jeff later owned and operated a salvage yard north of Melrose. He enjoyed playing pool, entering many demolition derbies, and loved his pet poodles, Abby and Annabelle.
Survivors include his mother, Salina Hector of Melrose; father, Wilfred Hinnenkamp of Melrose; sister, Gwen (Marson) Michels of Melrose; brothers, Bruce (Deb) Hinnenkamp of Albany, Brian (Trina) Hinnenkamp of Melrose, Scott (Diane) Hinnenkamp of Melrose, Shannon Hinnenkamp of Long Prairie, Mark Hinnenkamp of Grand Marais, and Wayne (Rowena) Hinnenkamp of Bethany, Missouri; half brother, Jay Hinnenkamp of Tennessee; step-brothers, Chad (Melissa) Rowe of Minneapolis and Harland (Jenny) Hector of Sauk Centre; ten nieces and nephews; 14 great nieces and nephews; and many loving relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by an infant brother, Russ Hinnenkamp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
