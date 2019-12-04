Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Hockert, 55 of Shoreview, passed away from natural causes on December 1, 2019 at his home in Shoreview, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in Sauk Centre. Jeffrey Charles Hockert was born October 4, 1964, at Luke Air Force Base Hospital in Arizona. He was an electrician and worked many years in the Twin Cities. He remained single throughout his life and was a very caring person. Jeff always enjoyed getting together with family, playing cards and football with his nieces and nephews. His favorite outdoor activity was bass fishing. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Survivors include his parents, Charles and Doris Hockert of Sauk Centre; sister, Sharon (Daryl) Olson of High Ridge, Missouri; brothers, David (Margaret) Hockert of San Antonio, Texas and Steven (Julie) Hockert of Norman, Oklahoma; eight nieces and nephews, Gregory, Adriana and Jeremy Hockert; Lauren, Jessica and Kathryn Hockert; and Lana and Charles Olson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements were with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Jeffrey Hockert, 55
To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey Hockert, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
207 Seventh Street South
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
207 Seventh Street South
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Guaranteed delivery before Jeffrey's Visitation begins.
Dec 6
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
207 Seventh Street South
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
207 Seventh Street South
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Guaranteed delivery before Jeffrey's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.