Jeffrey A. Ehrich, age 53, of Green Isle passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (240 Cleveland Ave) in Green Isle. Visitation held Wednesday June 9, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Jeffrey A. Ehrich was born December 8, 1967 in Blue Earth, MN, the son of Larry and Janice (Thompson) Ehrich. He was baptized January 28, 1968 and later confirmed on May 1, 1983. Jeffrey grew up in Elmore. He graduated from Elmore High School and received two years of vocational training at Albert Lea Vocational. On July 25, 1998, Jeffrey was united in marriage to Sharon (Voller) Ehrich at St. Paul Catholic Church in Sauk Center, MN. Together they were blessed with three children. After completing his education, Jeffrey began working as a lab technician for Bongards, where he remained for 33 years. Jeffrey also faithfully served and later retired as a member of the Green Isle Fire Department. While working at Bongards, Jeffrey met and married the love of his life. He and Sharon also shared the love of fire-fighting, with Sharon belonging to the Hamburg Fire Department. Jeffrey had many interests but especially loved the outdoors. He was a member of the CPA – Conservation Partners of America, the NWTF – National Wild Turkey Federation as well as the Green Isle Sportsmen’s Club. Jeffrey was most content while out fishing and hunting. Jeffrey’s greatest treasure was time spent with his wife and children. He was a dedicated father and attending his kid’s activities was of high importance to him. Jeffrey was caring and loving and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents Larry and Janice Ehrich; father-in-law Jerome Voller; grandparents Earl and Gertrude Thompson, Lawrence and Eleanor Ehrich. Jeffrey is survived by his loving family: wife Sharon; children Tamara, Teresa and Aaron; sister Nicole Hagedorn and fiance Patrick Glimsdal; mother-in-law Joan Voller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Keith Voller, Marianne Voller, Kenneth (Linda) Voller, Larry (Karen) Voller, Daryl Voller, Dean Voller, Wayne Voller, Joseph Voller, Matther Voller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Joel Wentzlaff, John Kastner, Preston Krinke, Caleb Hagedorn, Kyle Hagedorn, Dean, Wayne, and Matthew Voller. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
