Jeffery "Jeff" S. Wander

Jeffery Wander, age 52 of Monticello, passed away September 11, 2020. Survived by his parents, Dave and Joan Wander; wife, Sara Wander; brother, Terry Wander; and sons Connor Wander and Noah Ahmed. A private family service will be held later this month. Jeff loved sailing his boat on Big Birch Lake and lived his life to the fullest. He will be missed by many. Memorials preferred to the American Kidney Fund.

