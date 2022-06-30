Jeanette M. Stansbury, 80

Jeanette M. Stansbury, age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be in Grove Lake Cemetery near Padua.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jeanette Mae Barchenger was born August 1, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Marvel (Torgerson) Barchenger. Jeanette moved to Sauk Centre and graduated from Sauk Centre High School. On March 28, 1981 she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Stansbury at a Lutheran Church in Corona, California. Jeanette worked at St. Michael's Hospital and Food n Fuel in Sauk Centre, and later worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Melrose. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Bob Stansbury of Sauk Centre; children, Julene (Greg) Cole of Phoenix, Arizona, Daniel Mahn of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Cheryl Stansbury of Foley; ten grandchildren, Eddy, Jacob, Alex, Amy, Sarah, Justine, Justin, McKenzie, Ella, and Lilly; and brother, David (Sandi) Barchenger of Forest Lake.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Ashley Stansbury.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
