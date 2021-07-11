Jeanette Geisenhof, 89, of Long Prairie, passed away on July 5, 2021 in Long Prairie. Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Fr. Omar Guanchez officiating. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm Thursday at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. St Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Interment will be held at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Long Prairie. Casket Bearers for Jeanette’s funeral: Bob Perish, Dan Clasemann, David Geisenhof, Tom Zastrow, Ann Rupp, and Richard Geisenhof. Honorary Casket Bearers: Anthony Clasemann, Bryan Claseman and Shirley Kuehne. Cross Bearer: Jane Kleinschmidt. Jeanette was born on December 12, 1931, in Long Prairie Township, Todd County, Minnesota, to Charles & Hermena “Minnie” (Laumeyer) Spieker. She was proud to have been baptized, made her first confession, received her first Holy Communion, was confirmed, and married Joseph Geisenhof on April 30, 1952 at St Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. Jeanette attended St Mary’s Catholic School then attended her freshman year at St. John’s Preparatory School. Jeanette graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1950. Jeanette worked at First National Bank in Long Prairie as a teller her Senior year in high school and a year after graduation. She traveled with her husband as he worked road construction through 1960. Joe and Jeanette decided to quit the road life and became dairy farmers in Long Prairie Township. Jeanette not only worked side by side with the love of her life on the farm, she also worked for Todd County full-time as Deputy Treasurer under Ray Borgert until she stayed home to raise her family. When her children were older and attending school she worked part-time for the Todd County Auditor’s office. Jeanette was a very active member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and School. She was the parish bookkeeper for over 10 years, served her parish community many years working the funeral lunches, volunteered as a St Mary’s School Foster Grandma, served on the Parish Council, was a member of the St. Ann’s Mission Group, St Mary’s Catholic Women Group, National Organization of Forester Member, and was also blessed to be a part of the parish prayer line and the adoration chapel. Jeanette enjoyed volunteering at the Long Prairie Nursing Home after she retired and moved from the farm into the city of Long Prairie. Jeanette enjoyed life and loved tending to her gardens. When she wasn't outside, you could find her sewing beautiful quilts, mending or making clothes for herself and her family, as well as crocheting and embroidering. She also loved to read, play solitaire, she was a master of puzzles, and most of all, spend time with family and friends. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph; children: Charles, Lois, & Ronald Geisenhof; great-granddaughter: Kenzie Geisenhof; brothers: Charles, Norman, and Fredrick; her sister Lorraine; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Jeanette is survived by her children: Bev (Mark) Musel, Gerald (Linda) Geisenhof, Doris (Kim) Loxtercamp; grandchildren: Jake (Megan) Geisenhof, Jonathan (Hailee) Geisenhof, Wade (Veronica) Geisenhof, Andrea Geisenhof, Hanna Loxtercamp & Derek Loxtercamp; great-grandchildren: Abel & Dixie Geisenhof, Felicity & Emma Geisenhof; sisters: Marie Wieland, Lila (Joseph) Claseman, Bernice Hadash, & Roselyn (Luverne) Stadtherr; brother-in-law: Lloyd (Jackie) Geisenhof. Memorials preferred to St Mary’s Educational Foundation in leu of flowers. Arrangements for Jeanette are with the Iten Funeral Home of Bowerville, Minnesota.
