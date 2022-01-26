Jean Marie Becker, 78

Jean Marie Becker, age 78, of Grey Eagle MN, passed away peacefully on January 11th 2022, at St.Cloud Hospital.
Jean was born February 19th 1943 in Madison Mn, to John & Caroline (Young) Petersen. She was United in Marriage to James (Jim) Becker Sr. on May 2nd 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie Mn. She worked at the University Hospital in Minneapolis from 1961 to 1964. She drove School Bus for Isensee Bus Service from 1975 to 2010, she then drove School Bus for Aksamit Bus Service from 2010 to 2017 both in Long Prairie MN. She farmed with her husband Jim on the Becker family Dairy Farm from 1964 to 2000, when they both decided to sell the cows.
She liked to sew with her sewing machines whether it be making homemade clothes from patterns or patching clothes when needed. She liked to read books, put puzzles together. What brought her the most Joy was her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Survivors include her Children - John Becker of Grey Eagle, James Jr (Wendy) Becker of Grey Eagle, Sherrie (Jeremy) Hartigan of Sauk Centre, 7 Grandchildren & 5 Great Grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her Husband James (Jim) Becker Sr., Son Dale Becker, Parents, Father & Mother-in-law, Brother Dean, Sister Carroll, Brother-in-laws Myron Kottschade & Edwin Klinschmidt & Step-Father Kenneth Larson.
