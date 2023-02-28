Jean LaRae Kolstad was born on November 29, 1951, the daughter of Vernon and Myrtle (Steinka) Kolstad of Eagle Bend. Jean graduated from high school in 1969 from Eagle Bend High School. She then attended school at Wadena Technical College for Accounting. Jean used her degree to work at multiple businesses over the next eight years. She then obtained her certified nursing assistant degree and started working at a nursing home while she started school at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, MN. She graduated with a practical nursing degree in 1980, she worked in Wahpeton, Fargo, Osakis, and Long Prairie. She loved her job! She had the opportunity to care for others and learn from her residents some of their life lessons. In November 2004, she retired from nursing due to health reasons.
Jean was blessed in her life with two daughters, Taralee and Colette. Later in life Jean was married, the marriage later ended, but she gained a stepson, Nicholas. Some of Jean's family's greatest memories is how amazing she was in the kitchen. Anything she made was delicious, their favorite was her homemade pudding, rosettes, and divinity. Her daughters and grandkids had the opportunity to travel multiple road trips with mom, often catching a George Strait Concert or another singer on the way. She was up for any adventure, whether it was to the casino, Black Hills or a game of cards. She truly loved spending time with her family and enjoyed getting to take part in their lives. Prior to Jean's sisters passing away, the three of them could be found out and about making memories, laughing, and enjoying their time together. They were her best friends. In 2019, Jean moved into the Central Todd County Care Center from assisted living. She embraced her new home and found some other residents that had similar hobbies and likes. Jean's afternoons, you could often find her sipping on a Pepsi and watching the birds eat and play on the feeders outside. If she wasn't in her room, you could find her in the commons area playing cards with her new buddies or attending bingo or other events they hosted for the residents. Jean was an active member of the Eagle Bend American Legion of Eagle Bend and was also a past president of Post 6318. She later transferred to Browerville Post 8391. She felt pride in her father's military service and enjoyed the camaraderie of the group and its mission. Over the years Jean had multiple health problems, she had some dark days, but she always worked on being grateful and having a better tomorrow. Her doting, caring personality will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
