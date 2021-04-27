Jean L. Hellermann, 71

Jean L. Hellermann, age 71 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Rev. Vince Lieser concelebrating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Jean Louise Primus was born January 15, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James and Florence (Meier) Primus. She was a teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Melrose. She was united in marriage to Michael Hellermann on July 10, 1976 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Freeport, Minnesota. The couple farmed north of Melrose. Jean later became a paraprofessional at the Melrose Area School. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Jean had a strong will, a caring heart, and always put the comfort of others before herself. She was known for ice cream socials and her immense gift of gab. She enjoyed cooking enough food to feed an army for family functions. Always the host, Jean made sure any company had something to eat. And she so, so loved spending time with her grandchildren; playing cards and games and always being the teacher in God, life and love to them. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Michael Hellermann of Melrose; children, James Hellermann of Upsala, Nancy (Shawn) Duevel of New Munich, Ronald (Michelle Rademacher) Hellermann of Melrose, and Andrew (Jackie) Hellermann of Upsala; grandchildren, Madison, Gabrielle, Elijah, Allison, Parker, and one on the way; sisters and brothers, Arlene Primus of Minneapolis, Lyla (Ken) Olafson of Cedar, Arlene (Urban) Beuning of Melrose, Michael (Judy) Kluempke of Somerset, Kentucky, Gary (Bonnie) Kluempke of McKinney, Texas, Don (Sharon) Kluempke of Melrose, Mary Kay (Gerard) Huhne of St. Joseph, Carol (Mark) Stangler of St. Cloud, and Amy (Ken) Stangler of Blaine. Jean was preceded in death by her infant son, Robert Hellermann; parents, James and Florence Primus: and stepmother, Bernice Kleumpke. Serving as casket bearers will be Andy Hellermann, Jim Hellermann, Ron Hellermann, Shawn Duevel, Steve Fuechtmann, and Matt Hellermann. Cross bearer will be Madison Duevel and scripture bearer will be Rose Ann Inderrieden. Lector will be Amy Schaefer and Eucharistic Minister will be Rosie Athmann. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.