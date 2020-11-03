Jean Ann Carruthers, 66

Jean Ann (Braun) Carruthers, 66, of Lewisville, TX passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Sauk Centre, MN. Jean was born on September 13, 1954 in Albany, MN to Ralph and Mary Ann (Wiebolt) Braun. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School and continued her education at Bethel University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2000. Jean married the love of her life, David Carruthers, on March 13, 1981 in Las Vegas, NV, resided in the Minneapolis, MN area, until moving to Flower Mound, TX area in 2000. She worked as a Grant Manager in Minneapolis, MN for 17 years, a Community Resource Director for 3 years and Administrative Supervisor for 11 years in Dallas, TX. As a teenager, she worked at the family bakery in Sauk Centre. She had many fond memories of living on the lake, snowmobiling, swimming and fishing. Jean was very independent and liked to travel. She enjoyed visiting with close friends and family, especially spending time with her grandkids, baking cookies and gardening. Jean is survived by her son, Patrick Carruthers of Plymouth, MN; daughter, Donna (Hamlet) Vazquez of Long Beach, CA; daughter-in-law Carmen Carruthers of Maple Plain, MN; four grandchildren, Daniel and Arlene Carruthers and Josiah and Micah Vazquez, siblings, Sandi Radzak of Sartell, MN; Roger (Mary) Braun of Willmar, MN; Cindy (John) Fischer of Rice, MN; nieces and nephews, (Scott, Amy, Ted, Carrie, Kathy, Josh, Lisa, Jessica, Jamie, Nick). Close friends, Diane and Russ Oberg, Kelvin and Cheryl King, Carmen Reynolds. Jean was preceded in death by her husband David L. Carruthers March 20, 2017 and parents Ralph (2019) and Mary Ann (2013) Braun. Thank you to the amazing and dedicated staff at Synergy Home Health and Aspen Hospice of Lewisville, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer Association. Condolence cards may be sent to Patton-Schad, Attn: Jean Carruthers Family, 620 Beltline Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.