Janice M. Vogel, age 83 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home near St. Anthony, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. A gathering will be held at the family farm following the service. Cards or memorials can also be sent to the family farm. A private family inurnment took place in St. Anthony Cemetery.

