Janice M. Vogel, age 83 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home near St. Anthony, Minnesota. A private family inurnment will be held in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Janice Mary Becker was born July 28, 1936 in Melrose, Minnesota to Clarence and Florentine (Hallerman) Becker. Her family moved to Elbow Lake when she was a child and then back to Melrose where Janice graduated high school. She worked at the Melrose Telephone Company as a switchboard operator throughout high school and in her early years of marriage. Janice married Claude Vogel on June 19, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple lived in Freeport for a year and then moved to St. Anthony, where they started their family farm and lived for the last 63 years. Janice was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers in St. Anthony. She enjoyed camping, gardening, cooking, baking, reading, embroidery, and playing cards with a card club. Janice’s pride and joy was her family. She loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids and she would often make comments about how proud she was of them all. Survivors include her husband, Claude Vogel of Albany; children, Debra (Richard) Schreifels of Staples, Michael (Jane) Vogel of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Richard (Laura) Vogel of Albany, Brian Vogel of Alexandria, Lori (Dan) Austing of Freeport, Lisa (John) Buttweiler of Avon, Steve (Natasha) Vogel of Albany, and Tom (Jaclyn) Vogel of Albany; 23 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Dickhaus of Melrose; and brothers, Kenneth Becker of Hastings, Henry Becker of Melrose, and Greg Becker of Shoreline, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Vogel in 2009; grandson, Mason Vogel; and brother, Roger Becker. The family would like to give a special thank you to Senior Alternative Home Care in Sauk Centre, CHI Hospice in Little Falls, Dr. Julie Klassen, and Janice’s nurse, Susie. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
